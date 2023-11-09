(LEAD) Kakao Q3 net income plunges 63.9 pct on increased operating costs

(ATTN: CHANGES headline; UPDATES throughout with details; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Corp., the operator of South Korea's top mobile messenger, said Thursday its third-quarter net profit fell 63.9 percent from a year earlier largely due to higher operating costs.

Net profit for the July-September period stood at 49.5 billion won (US$37.8 million) on a consolidated basis, compared with 137.2 billion won from a year ago, Kakao said in a regulatory filing.

Operating profit fell 6.7 percent on-year to 140.3 billion won, while sales increased 16.3 percent to 2.16 trillion won.

The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 108.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.



The corporate logo of Kakao Corp. provided by the company (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The company said its net profit dropped despite strong sales because of a sharp increase in its operating costs due to investment in infrastructure, including a data center, and restructuring of its subsidiaries, such as Kakao Entertainment Corp. and Kakao Enterprise Corp.

Sales of Kakao's flagship platform business grew 4 percent on-year to 1.03 trillion won in the third quarter as it added 700,000 more monthly active users from a year ago.

Of the platform sales, revenue from mobile messenger KakaoTalk rose 11 percent on-year to 517.7 billion won, largely thanks to commerce functions on the application, while revenue from the internet portal business fell 24 percent to 83.2 billion won.

Revenue from other platforms, including Kakao Pay and Kakao Mobility, increased 5 percent on-year to 428.5 billion won.

Kakao's content unit saw its sales jump 30 percent on-year to 1.1 trillion won with growth from its webtoon and media businesses and strong earnings of its K-pop powerhouse, SM Entertainment Co., which the company acquired earlier this year.

Revenue from Kakao's music business soared 105 percent on-year as SM artists posted record high quarterly album sales in the July-September period.

Excluding sales from SM Entertainment, Kakao's music business only added 3 percent on-year in terms of revenue.

(END)