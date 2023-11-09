Go to Contents Go to Navigation

NHN Q3 net income down 62.7 pct to 8 bln won

All News 08:09 November 09, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- NHN Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 8 billion won (US$6.1 million), down 62.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 181.5 percent on-year to 23.4 billion won. Revenue increased 9.4 percent to 571.5 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!