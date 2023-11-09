NHN Q3 net income down 62.7 pct to 8 bln won
All News 08:09 November 09, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- NHN Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 8 billion won (US$6.1 million), down 62.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 181.5 percent on-year to 23.4 billion won. Revenue increased 9.4 percent to 571.5 billion won.
(END)
