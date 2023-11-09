NCsoft Q3 net income down 75.8 pct to 44 bln won
All News 08:33 November 09, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- NCsoft Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 44 billion won (US$33.6 million), down 75.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 16.5 billion won, down 88.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 30 percent to 423.1 billion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 25.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
