(LEAD) NCsoft Q3 profit plunges 75.8 pct on weak demand for major game lineup
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details, photo; CHANGES headline; TRIMS)
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- NCsoft Corp., a major South Korean online and mobile game developer, said Thursday its third-quarter net income plunged 75.8 percent from a year earlier, hit by weak demand for its flagship mobile game series.
Net profit for the July-September period stood at 44 billion won (US$33.6 million) on a consolidated basis, compared with 182.1 billion won from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Operating profit was 16.5 billion won, down 88.6 percent from a year ago, and sales fell 30 percent on-year to 423.1 billion won.
The game developer attributed disappointing earnings to a decrease in sales of the mobile version of its massively multiplayer online role-playing game "Lineage" series.
NCsoft's mobile game sales slumped 37 percent on-year to 273.8 billion won, and its revenue from computer online games dropped 4 percent to 93.2 billion won.
The company raised 65 percent of total sales in South Korea, followed by 18.5 percent in Asia, 8.3 percent from royalty, and 7.8 percent from North America and Europe.
It plans to unveil new games to hit the market step-by-step starting next year, including shooting game "LLL" and action battle brawler "Battle Crush," at global game exhibition G-Star set to run from Wednesday to Sunday next week.
(END)
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
N. Korea slams U.S. support of Israel in conflict against Hamas
-
N. Korea says embassy closures aimed at boosting diplomatic efficiency
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Foreign population hits record high at 2.26 million amid surge of international students
-
Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'shower of shells,' military clashes over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign
-
Blinken to arrive in S. Korea for talks on N. Korea, alliance