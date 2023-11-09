Agricultural ministry to step up monitoring of food prices
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The agriculture ministry said Thursday it will step up monitoring of food sector prices, as part of the government's efforts to tame inflation.
To that end, the ministry said it will appoint personnel to monitor the prices of 28 key food items.
"Prices of agricultural and fishery products are showing signs of decreasing since the end of October, but there are still hurdles, including deteriorating weather conditions and the outbreak of an animal disease," Vice Agricultural Minister Han Hoon said in a statement.
The key food items to be closely monitored by the ministry include processed products, such as bread, instant noodles, coffee and flour.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
