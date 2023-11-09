Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Netmarble remains in red in Q3

All News 08:53 November 09, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Netmarble Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net loss of 28.4 billion won (US$21.7 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 21.9 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a loss of 38 billion won a year earlier. Revenue fell 9.2 percent to 630.6 billion won.
