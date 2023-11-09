Cattle vaccination for lumpy skin disease nears completion
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Thursday it has vaccinated 99.5 percent of cattle in the country against lumpy skin disease (LSD).
The authorities have inoculated more than 4.05 million out of the country's 4.08 million cows so far to protect them against LSD, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
The government launched the intensive vaccination campaign last month after reporting its first-ever case of LSD on Oct. 20 under the plan to vaccinate all cattle by Friday.
It takes around three weeks for cattle to develop antibodies.
The country has since confirmed 85 cases nationwide, including one from Wednesday, and authorities are conducting an in-depth analysis of eight suspected cases, the ministry said.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
N. Korea slams U.S. support of Israel in conflict against Hamas
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Foreign population hits record high at 2.26 million amid surge of international students
-
Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'shower of shells,' military clashes over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign
-
Blinken to arrive in S. Korea for talks on N. Korea, alliance