Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 November 09, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/08 Sunny 60

Incheon 17/09 Sunny 60

Suwon 18/06 Sunny 60

Cheongju 20/06 Sunny 60

Daejeon 20/05 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 15/04 Sunny 60

Gangneung 21/11 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 21/08 Sunny 60

Gwangju 21/09 Sunny 60

Jeju 24/14 Sunny 60

Daegu 21/07 Sunny 20

Busan 22/13 Sunny 60

(END)

Keywords
#weather forecast
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!