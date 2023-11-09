Seoul shares up Thurs. morning after choppy opening

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks gained ground late Thursday morning after opening flat as foreign investors and institutions snapped up shares following a two-day losing streak.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 6.52 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,428.14 as of 11:20 a.m.

The KOSPI fell around 0.8 percent in earlier trading in line with mixed overnight results on Wall Street. After choppy trading, the benchmark index rebounded after foreign investors, who unloaded shares earlier in the session, turned to net buyers.

Key blue chips managed to gain ground after choppy trading, with tech giant Samsung Electronics adding 0.86 percent and smaller chip rival SK hynix rising 1.25 percent.

Top steelmaker POSCO Holdings and leading refiner SK innovation, however, dropped 0.88 percent and 1.65 percent, respectively. Battery giant LG Energy Solution also slumped 1.83 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1307.25 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:20 a.m., up 3.35 won from the previous session's close.

