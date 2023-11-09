SK Biopharmaceuticals remains in red in Q3

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net loss of 18.4 billion won (US$14 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 10.7 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a loss of 9.2 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 1.7 percent to 90.3 billion won.

