(LEAD) SK Biopharmaceuticals' Q3 loss widens on higher cost of U.S. subsidiary

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., a biopharmaceutical affiliate of SK Group, said Thursday its third-quarter net loss widened, as it suffered from higher operating costs of its U.S. subsidiary.

Net loss for the July-September period stood at 18.4 billion won (US$14 million) on a consolidated basis, compared with a loss of 15 billion won from the same quarter last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Operating loss also widened to 10.7 billion won in the third quarter from 9.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 1.7 percent to 90.3 billion won.



SK Biopharm said its on-year increase in net loss can mainly be attributed to over 8 billion won worth of sales and management costs from its U.S. subsidiary SK Life Science Labs Inc.

SK Biopharm acquired ProteoVant Sciences, a U.S.-based biotech firm, earlier this year and renamed it into SK Life Science Labs.

But U.S. sales of its signature anti-epilepsy medication brand, Xcopri, jumped 60 percent on-year to 75.7 billion won, the company said.

The number of new drug subscriptions grew 37 percent on-year in the January-September period, and the total subscriptions in the third quarter soared 54 percent from the same period last year.

"Cenobamate's growth has accelerated this year, but it is true that we need additional growth to reach our target of $1 billion sales by 2029," Cho Hyung-rae, global communications head of the company, said in an earnings call, referring to Xcopri by its alternate name.

"In 2025 and 2026, we will expand the treatment range of Cenobamate to generalized seizure and treatment age to pediatrics to achieve a quantum jump," Cho added.

In July SK Biopharm announced its U.S. sales goal to reach $1 billion in 2029 with Xcopri before jumping to $3.5 billion in 2032.

