(LEAD) SK Biopharmaceuticals' Q3 loss widens on higher cost of U.S. subsidiary
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details, photo; CHANGES headline)
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., a biopharmaceutical affiliate of SK Group, said Thursday its third-quarter net loss widened, as it suffered from higher operating costs of its U.S. subsidiary.
Net loss for the July-September period stood at 18.4 billion won (US$14 million) on a consolidated basis, compared with a loss of 15 billion won from the same quarter last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Operating loss also widened to 10.7 billion won in the third quarter from 9.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 1.7 percent to 90.3 billion won.
SK Biopharm said its on-year increase in net loss can mainly be attributed to over 8 billion won worth of sales and management costs from its U.S. subsidiary SK Life Science Labs Inc.
SK Biopharm acquired ProteoVant Sciences, a U.S.-based biotech firm, earlier this year and renamed it into SK Life Science Labs.
But U.S. sales of its signature anti-epilepsy medication brand, Xcopri, jumped 60 percent on-year to 75.7 billion won, the company said.
The number of new drug subscriptions grew 37 percent on-year in the January-September period, and the total subscriptions in the third quarter soared 54 percent from the same period last year.
"Cenobamate's growth has accelerated this year, but it is true that we need additional growth to reach our target of $1 billion sales by 2029," Cho Hyung-rae, global communications head of the company, said in an earnings call, referring to Xcopri by its alternate name.
"In 2025 and 2026, we will expand the treatment range of Cenobamate to generalized seizure and treatment age to pediatrics to achieve a quantum jump," Cho added.
In July SK Biopharm announced its U.S. sales goal to reach $1 billion in 2029 with Xcopri before jumping to $3.5 billion in 2032.
(END)
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
N. Korea slams U.S. support of Israel in conflict against Hamas
-
N. Korea says embassy closures aimed at boosting diplomatic efficiency
-
N. Korea slams U.S. test launch of Minuteman III ICBM
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
N. Korea slams U.S. support of Israel in conflict against Hamas
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Foreign population hits record high at 2.26 million amid surge of international students
-
Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'shower of shells,' military clashes over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign
-
(2nd LD) Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike on Nov. 9-10