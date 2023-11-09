Weekly COVID-19 infections fall 2 pct

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The weekly number of COVID-19 patients in South Korea fell 2 percent in the first week of November, compared with a sharp increase tallied a week earlier, data showed Thursday.

The number of additional patients came to 8,578 during the first week of November, compared with 8,757 posted the previous week, according to the report by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

In the final week of October, the number of patients shot up nearly 19 percent on-week.

Among the new cases, people aged 60 and above accounted for 38.5 percent.

The government downgraded the infection level of COVID-19 to Class 4, the lowest level, on par with the seasonal flu, on Aug. 31.



This file photo taken Nov. 1, 2023, shows Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong (L) receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot at a hospital in Seoul, in this photo released by the Ministry Health and Welfare. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

