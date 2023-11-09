Weekly COVID-19 infections fall 2 pct
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The weekly number of COVID-19 patients in South Korea fell 2 percent in the first week of November, compared with a sharp increase tallied a week earlier, data showed Thursday.
The number of additional patients came to 8,578 during the first week of November, compared with 8,757 posted the previous week, according to the report by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
In the final week of October, the number of patients shot up nearly 19 percent on-week.
Among the new cases, people aged 60 and above accounted for 38.5 percent.
The government downgraded the infection level of COVID-19 to Class 4, the lowest level, on par with the seasonal flu, on Aug. 31.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
N. Korea slams U.S. support of Israel in conflict against Hamas
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Foreign population hits record high at 2.26 million amid surge of international students
-
Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'shower of shells,' military clashes over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign
-
Blinken to arrive in S. Korea for talks on N. Korea, alliance