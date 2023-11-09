BTS' Jungkook performs hit songs on U.S. 'Today' show

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Jungkook of K-pop sensation BTS has performed his three hit singles, including "Seven," on the American NBC morning show "Today," his agency said Thursday.

The performance took place at Today Plaza in the heart of New York City on Wednesday (U.S. time) as part of the show's Citi Concert series.

Jungkook sang "Standing Next to You," the lead track of his first solo album released Friday, as well as previous singles "3D" and "Seven" with a live band.

This image provided by BigHit Music shows BTS' Jungkook performing hit solo singles at Today Plaza in New York City as part of the Citi Concert series of the American NBC morning show "Today" on Nov. 8, 2023 (U.S. local time). (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Many fans gathered to see him in person at the venue.

During the performance, a girl who had turned 10 that day told Jungkook she loves him. He said "I love you too" in response. The scene of the girl shedding tears upon hearing Jungkook's answer was also broadcast live to American TV viewers.

When the program host introduced Jungkook as a "global pop sensation" who released "Golden" and said the album is already sweeping music charts, the vocalist said, "I hope you enjoy (the show) and have a 'golden day.'"

The 11-track album is widely anticipated to debut high on the Billboard 200 main albums chart next week.

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)