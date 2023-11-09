Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Shin Min-a, Park Hae-soo cast in Netflix's new original crime thriller

All News 10:46 November 09, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Shin Min-a and Park Hae-soo have been cast in new Netflix original Korean series "Karma (WT)," Netflix said Thursday.

Based on the webtoon of the same name by Hwang Joon-ho, the crime thriller revolves around characters who are tightly entangled in ill-fated relationships amid failed attempts to escape from one another.

Shin of "Our Blues" (2022) and "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" (2021) plays a doctor who lives with psychological trauma after experiencing an incident as a child.

Park, who starred in "Squid Game" as Cho Sang-woo (Player 218), plays a witness who makes a secret deal with a man trying to cover up an accident that he witnesses.

Other cast members include Lee Hee-joon, Kim Sung-kyun, Lee Kwang-soo and Gong Seung-yeon.

The series will be directed by Lee Il-hyung of "A Violent Prosecutor" (2016) and "Remember" (2022).

Its release date has yet to be disclosed.

Cast members of "Karma (WT)" -- Park Hae-soo, Shin Min-a, Lee Hee-joon, Gong Seung-yeon, Lee Kwang-soo and Kim Sung-kyun, (clockwise from top left) -- are shown in this photo compilation provided by the actors' agencies. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

