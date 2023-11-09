Shin Min-a, Park Hae-soo cast in Netflix's new original crime thriller
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Shin Min-a and Park Hae-soo have been cast in new Netflix original Korean series "Karma (WT)," Netflix said Thursday.
Based on the webtoon of the same name by Hwang Joon-ho, the crime thriller revolves around characters who are tightly entangled in ill-fated relationships amid failed attempts to escape from one another.
Shin of "Our Blues" (2022) and "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" (2021) plays a doctor who lives with psychological trauma after experiencing an incident as a child.
Park, who starred in "Squid Game" as Cho Sang-woo (Player 218), plays a witness who makes a secret deal with a man trying to cover up an accident that he witnesses.
Other cast members include Lee Hee-joon, Kim Sung-kyun, Lee Kwang-soo and Gong Seung-yeon.
The series will be directed by Lee Il-hyung of "A Violent Prosecutor" (2016) and "Remember" (2022).
Its release date has yet to be disclosed.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
N. Korea slams U.S. support of Israel in conflict against Hamas
-
N. Korea says embassy closures aimed at boosting diplomatic efficiency
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Foreign population hits record high at 2.26 million amid surge of international students
-
Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'shower of shells,' military clashes over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign
-
Blinken to arrive in S. Korea for talks on N. Korea, alliance