The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 November 09, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.66 3.66
2-M 3.80 3.79
3-M 3.98 3.97
6-M 4.10 4.09
12-M 4.13 4.13
(END)
