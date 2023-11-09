Kia plant in Gwangju halted for 3rd day after deadly accident at parts supplier
GWANGJU, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- A plant of Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, remained suspended for the third day Thursday after a fatal accident at one of its parts suppliers, according to company officials.
Kia's assembly lines in Gwangju, about 270 kilometers south of Seoul, have been suspended since late Tuesday due to a disruption of parts supply from the subcontractor since the accident on the previous day.
A 40-something worker at the subcontractor in the city died Tuesday after being run over by a forklift at work. A plant official said Kia employees have appeared for work and are on standby to resume production.
According to Kia officials, it marked the first time the plant has shut down due to an accident at a subcontractor. Kia currently has around 150 subcontractors in the Gwangju area providing parts and other services for the automaker.
Local labor authorities plan to review whether to allow the parts supplier in question to resume operation later in the day.
Kia's Gwangju plant produces an average of over 2,000 vehicles per day, including the company's main export units, such as Sportage, Seltos, Soul and Bongo models.
