(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. defense chiefs to hold annual security talks in Seoul next week
(ATTN: UPDATES with details in last 2 paras)
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States will hold their annual bilateral security talks next week to discuss ways to strengthen Washington's extended deterrence against North Korea's missile and nuclear threats, and shore up the alliance, Seoul's defense ministry said Thursday.
Defense Minister Shin Won-sik and his American counterpart, Lloyd Austin, plan to attend the 55th Security Consultative Meeting on Monday, which would mark their first in-person talks since Shin took office last month.
This year's meeting comes at a critical time, as the allies have been making efforts to reinforce the credibility of Washington's deterrence commitment to using the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear, to defend South Korea.
Shin and Austin are expected to flesh out details of the bilateral Nuclear Consultative Group, which was launched in July in line with the Washington Declaration adopted at the bilateral summit in April, to discuss nuclear and strategic planning and responses against North Korea's aggression.
The two sides also plan to discuss defense science and industry cooperation, the trilateral security cooperation among South Korea, U.S. and Japan, and other regional security issues, the ministry said.
In time for the Pentagon chief's Seoul visit, Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara is expected to join a trilateral session to discuss their cooperation in areas of real-time data sharing of North Korea's ballistic missile launches and joint drills, according to sources.
On Tuesday, the two ministers will attend the inaugural defense ministerial meeting of South Korea and the United Nations Command (UNC) sending states, which contributed forces to fight for South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War.
"The upcoming meeting is the first gathering of defense ministers and representatives of South Korea and UNC sending states to explore the role of the UNC in deterring war on the Korean Peninsula and maintaining peace, as well as to discuss their cooperation measures," the ministry said in a release.
The participants from the U.S. and 16 other countries plan to urge North Korea to cease "unlawful activities" and abide by the U.N. Security Council resolutions, and adopt a joint declaration calling for collective responses in case of contingencies on the Korean Peninsula, according to the ministry.
North Korea conducted two test-firings of Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) earlier this year and is believed to be preparing to launch its first military spy satellite following two failed attempts in May and August.
Seoul and Washington have condemned Pyongyang's test-firing of ICBMs and attempted satellite launches as violations of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions that ban its use of ballistic missile technology.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
N. Korea slams U.S. support of Israel in conflict against Hamas
-
N. Korea says embassy closures aimed at boosting diplomatic efficiency
-
N. Korea slams U.S. test launch of Minuteman III ICBM
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
N. Korea slams U.S. support of Israel in conflict against Hamas
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Foreign population hits record high at 2.26 million amid surge of international students
-
Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'shower of shells,' military clashes over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign
-
(2nd LD) Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike on Nov. 9-10