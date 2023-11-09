S. Korea, Britain hold working-level talks on Korea's UNSC seat preparations
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Britain have held a working-level meeting to help prepare Seoul for its role as a nonpermanent member of the U.N. Security Council (UNSC), the foreign ministry said Thursday.
The Tuesday meeting followed a similar dialogue that South Korea had with the United States in late October, as Seoul is set to begin a two-year term as a nonpermanent UNSC member in 2024-25.
At the meeting, the two sides exchanged opinions on peacekeeping and peace-building operations, as well as current issues in focus, including women, security, cybersecurity and climate change, the ministry said.
They also discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict and pending regional issues, including in the Middle East, Africa and North Korea.
Britain is one of the five permanent members of the UNSC.
South Korea won the UNSC nonpermanent member seat after garnering 180 votes from 192 member states at the U.N. General Assembly in New York in June.
It is the third time for South Korea to serve on the council as one of 10 nonpermanent members.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
N. Korea slams U.S. support of Israel in conflict against Hamas
-
N. Korea says embassy closures aimed at boosting diplomatic efficiency
-
N. Korea slams U.S. test launch of Minuteman III ICBM
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
N. Korea slams U.S. support of Israel in conflict against Hamas
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Foreign population hits record high at 2.26 million amid surge of international students
-
Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'shower of shells,' military clashes over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign
-
(2nd LD) Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike on Nov. 9-10