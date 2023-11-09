The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



S. Korea, U.S. defense chiefs to hold annual security talks in Seoul next week

SEOUL -- Defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States will hold their annual bilateral security talks next week to discuss ways to strengthen Washington's extended deterrence against North Korea's missile and nuclear threats, and shore up the alliance, Seoul's defense ministry said Thursday.

Defense Minister Shin Won-sik and his American counterpart, Lloyd Austin, plan to attend the 55th Security Consultative Meeting on Monday, which would mark their first in-person talks since Shin took office last month.



Yoon vows to support firefighters through world-class disaster response system

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Thursday to better support firefighters by developing a world-class disaster response system built on artificial intelligence (AI) technology and robots.

Yoon made the pledge during a ceremony marking the 61st Firefighters' Day at Yongsan Children's Garden, which was attended by some 1,000 people, including firefighters from across the country and family members of those killed in the line of duty.



Supreme Court first recognizes civil liability of humidifier sanitizer makers

SEOUL -- The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court's ruling that ordered humidifier disinfectant manufacturers to pay compensation to a victim of the chemical.

The civil litigation began in February 2015, when the victim, surnamed Kim, who used a humidifier sanitizer product made and sold by Oxy Reckitt Benckiser Korea from November 2007 to April 2011 and was diagnosed with interstitial lung disease in May 2013, filed a damages suit against Oxy and its material supplier, Hanvit Chemical.



Opposition's push for contentious bills expected to lead to parliamentary filibuster

SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) is expected to attempt to pass a pro-labor bill and three other contentious measures through the National Assembly starting Thursday, as the ruling People Power Party (PPP) has vowed to use a filibuster to block the attempt.

The PPP has readied a roster of about 60 lawmakers to take the podium for successive speeches to obstruct the DP's attempts to pass the revision to the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act and the three other bills on broadcasting laws.



Global minimum corporate tax scheme to take effect in S. Korea next year

SEOUL -- South Korea will implement new global minimum corporate tax rules starting next year, which are designed to reduce tax competition between countries and prevent large multilateral businesses from dodging taxes, the finance ministry said Thursday.

Last year, the country enacted the new rules through the passage by the National Assembly, which call for a minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent for multinational enterprises with more than 750 million euros (US$803 million) in annual revenues.



Hitejinro raises soju, beer prices by 7 pct on high costs

SEOUL -- Hitejinro Co., South Korea's leading beverage company, has raised its soju and beer product prices by about 7 percent to reflect higher raw material and manufacturing costs.

Hitejinro raised Chamisul soju prices by 6.95 percent and Hite, Terra and Kelly beer prices by 6.8 percent Thursday due to sharply increased ethyl alcohol and bottle prices, the company said in a statement.



NewJeans to be 1st K-pop girl group to perform at Billboard Music Awards

SEOUL -- NewJeans will perform at the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) for the first time as a K-pop girl group.

The South Korean quintet was chosen to perform at this year's awards ceremony, the BBMAs announced on social media Wednesday (U.S. time).



Seoul shares up Thurs. morning after choppy opening

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks gained ground late Thursday morning after opening flat as foreign investors and institutions snapped up shares following a two-day losing streak.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 6.52 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,428.14 as of 11:20 a.m.

