Grand Korea Leisure Q3 net profit up 140.6 pct to 12 bln won

All News 14:22 November 09, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Grand Korea Leisure Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 12 billion won (US$9.2 million), up 140.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 13.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 4.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 29.8 percent to 96.6 billion won.
