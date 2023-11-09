Grand Korea Leisure Q3 net profit up 140.6 pct to 12 bln won
All News 14:22 November 09, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Grand Korea Leisure Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 12 billion won (US$9.2 million), up 140.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 13.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 4.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 29.8 percent to 96.6 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
N. Korea slams U.S. support of Israel in conflict against Hamas
-
N. Korea says embassy closures aimed at boosting diplomatic efficiency
-
N. Korea slams U.S. test launch of Minuteman III ICBM
Most Saved
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
N. Korea slams U.S. support of Israel in conflict against Hamas
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Foreign population hits record high at 2.26 million amid surge of international students
-
Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'shower of shells,' military clashes over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign
-
(2nd LD) Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike on Nov. 9-10