DP proposes impeachment motion for broadcasting watchdog chief
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) proposed an impeachment motion for South Korea's broadcasting watchdog chief, Lee Dong-kwan, at the National Assembly on Thursday over allegations the watchdog unfairly dismissed an executive from local broadcaster MBC.
The motion came after the DP decided to pursue the impeachment of Lee, the newly appointed chief of the Korea Communications Commission, in a general meeting of party lawmakers, according to Rep. Yoon Young-deok, the DP's floor spokesperson.
The DP also proposed a motion to impeach two prosecutors accused of various corruption allegations.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
N. Korea slams U.S. support of Israel in conflict against Hamas
-
N. Korea says embassy closures aimed at boosting diplomatic efficiency
-
N. Korea slams U.S. test launch of Minuteman III ICBM
-
Jungkook appears on 'Tonight Show,' eats pizza, teaches Fallon dance moves
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
N. Korea slams U.S. support of Israel in conflict against Hamas
-
N. Korea says embassy closures aimed at boosting diplomatic efficiency
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Foreign population hits record high at 2.26 million amid surge of international students
-
Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'shower of shells,' military clashes over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign
-
(2nd LD) Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike on Nov. 9-10