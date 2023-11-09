(LEAD) DP proposes impeachment motion for broadcasting watchdog chief

(ATTN: ADDS additional info in paras 3, 5-6)

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) proposed an impeachment motion for South Korea's broadcasting watchdog chief, Lee Dong-kwan, at the National Assembly on Thursday over allegations the watchdog unfairly dismissed an executive from local broadcaster MBC.

The motion came after the DP decided to pursue the impeachment of Lee, the newly appointed chief of the Korea Communications Commission, in a general meeting of party lawmakers, according to Rep. Yoon Young-deok, the DP's floor spokesperson.

This is the second time the DP has proposed an impeachment motion against a minister-level official since President Yoon Suk Yeol took office. The National Assembly passed a motion in February to impeach Interior Minister Lee Sang-min over last year's tragic crowd crush in Itaewon.

The DP also proposed a motion to impeach two prosecutors accused of various corruption allegations.

Under the National Assembly Act, an impeachment motion must be put to a secret vote between 24 and 72 hours after the motion is reported to a plenary session.

The impeachment motion is likely to pass if all DP members vote for it, as an impeachment motion against a Cabinet member requires consent from over a majority of Assembly members, or over 150 votes.

Lee Dong-kwan, the chief of the Korea Communications Commission, explains the commission's budget for the coming year at a standing committee meeting, in this file photo taken Nov. 1, 2023.

