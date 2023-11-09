Seoul's iconic Hakchon Theater to close next year
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hakchon Theater, an icon of Seoul's vibrant Daehangno theater street, will be closing its doors permanently next year due to financial strain, theater officials said Thursday.
"We decided to shut our doors next year due to ongoing financial difficulties and health issues of our CEO Kim Min-ki," one of the officials told Yonhap News Agency by phone. "The exact closure date is still under discussion."
Built in 1991 by singer-songwriter Kim, best known as the composer of "Morning Dew" and "Evergreen Tree," the theater has been the venue for numerous concerts, plays and musicals, earning its place as a symbol of Daehangno's theater scene.
But it has been suffering from financial difficulties in recent years due to a decline in attendance and COVID-19-related restrictions.
Additionally, Kim's recent diagnosis of stomach cancer played a role in the decision to close.
Hakchon has also served as a gateway and sanctuary for talented artists for over 30 years. Among those who performed at the theater in the early years of their careers are renowned singers Kim Kwang-seok, Na Yoon-sun and Yoon Do-hyun of the YB band, and actors Sol Kyung-gu, Kim Yoon-seok and Hwang Jung-min.
