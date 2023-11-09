Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Q3 net income up 2.1 pct to 465.5 bln won

All News 15:07 November 09, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- LG Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 465.5 billion won (US$355.1 million), up 2.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 0.1 percent on-year to 509.8 billion won. Revenue increased 6.7 percent to 1.86 trillion won.
