Starbucks recommended to improve services for hearing-impaired, those with language challenges

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The National Human Right Commission on Thursday recommended mega coffee chain Starbucks provide sign language services or install kiosks at its drive-through stores to ensure equal access for the hearing-impaired and customers with language challenges.

The recommendation was in response to a petition filed by hearing-impaired customers and others with language difficulties. They said orders cannot be placed at Starbucks' drive-through outlets without verbal communication.

Starbucks had initially advised people with hearing impairment and other communication difficulties to use the Starbucks application to place orders.

But the petitioners protested that using the app can lead to unnecessary disclosure of personal information and cause safety risks when driving.

The coffee chain additionally pledged to put up a notice at drive-through stores advising customers with difficulties in verbal communications to pick up beverages at a separate place and install tablet PCs for them to make orders through written language.

The rights watchdog dismissed both proposals, saying written communication can prolong the time needed for ordering and pick-up for disabled customers, and put them under the possibility of pressure from other customers.

"It could impair the personal self-esteem of disabled customers," the commission said, recommending Starbucks provide video sign language services or install kiosks at its drive-through shops to ensure equal access.



An image of a Starbucks store provided by the coffee chain (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

