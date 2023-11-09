Starbucks recommended to improve services for hearing-impaired, those with language challenges
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The National Human Right Commission on Thursday recommended mega coffee chain Starbucks provide sign language services or install kiosks at its drive-through stores to ensure equal access for the hearing-impaired and customers with language challenges.
The recommendation was in response to a petition filed by hearing-impaired customers and others with language difficulties. They said orders cannot be placed at Starbucks' drive-through outlets without verbal communication.
Starbucks had initially advised people with hearing impairment and other communication difficulties to use the Starbucks application to place orders.
But the petitioners protested that using the app can lead to unnecessary disclosure of personal information and cause safety risks when driving.
The coffee chain additionally pledged to put up a notice at drive-through stores advising customers with difficulties in verbal communications to pick up beverages at a separate place and install tablet PCs for them to make orders through written language.
The rights watchdog dismissed both proposals, saying written communication can prolong the time needed for ordering and pick-up for disabled customers, and put them under the possibility of pressure from other customers.
"It could impair the personal self-esteem of disabled customers," the commission said, recommending Starbucks provide video sign language services or install kiosks at its drive-through shops to ensure equal access.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
N. Korea slams U.S. support of Israel in conflict against Hamas
-
N. Korea says embassy closures aimed at boosting diplomatic efficiency
-
N. Korea slams U.S. test launch of Minuteman III ICBM
-
Jungkook appears on 'Tonight Show,' eats pizza, teaches Fallon dance moves
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
N. Korea slams U.S. support of Israel in conflict against Hamas
-
N. Korea says embassy closures aimed at boosting diplomatic efficiency
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Foreign population hits record high at 2.26 million amid surge of international students
-
Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'shower of shells,' military clashes over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign
-
(2nd LD) Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike on Nov. 9-10