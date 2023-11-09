Number of U.S. users of Naver's social media platform Band hit 5 mln
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's tech giant Naver Corp. said Thursday its social media platform, Band, has exceeded 5 million monthly active users (MAUs) in the United States.
Its MAU count has doubled from the figures recorded in 2020 and increased by more than sevenfold since 2017, according to Naver.
Band is a mobile communication application developed by Naver in 2012 to facilitate group chats and small gatherings, with around 18 million MAUs in South Korea.
After its launch in the U.S. in 2014, the app has steadily gained popularity, particularly among after-school activity groups.
Naver said Band is expanding user composition from religious groups to companies, as well as nonprofit organizations, thanks to its proactive localization strategy and partnerships.
