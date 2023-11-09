Yoon meets with Blinken over lunch at presidential residence
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol invited U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to a luncheon at his residence Thursday, as the top U.S. diplomat was in Seoul for talks with his counterpart.
Blinken arrived in Seoul late Wednesday and was set to hold talks with Foreign Minister Park Jin on topics likely to include North Korea, the alliance, and regional and global issues.
"Over the last year, the global comprehensive strategic alliance between South Korea and the United States has been firmly established," Yoon said during the luncheon, crediting Blinken with playing a "large role," according to senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye.
"Now is a time when U.S. leadership is becoming increasingly important due to instability in the Middle East, together with the issue of North Korea and its nuclear program, and the war in Ukraine," he said. "As an ally of the United States, South Korea will work closely with the United States to defend core values and strengthen the rules-based international order."
Blinken responded that U.S. foreign policy remains focused on the Indo-Pacific region, and Washington intends to further strengthen its alliance and strategic partnership with Seoul.
He also expressed his respect for Yoon's leadership for enabling new progress in the South Korea-Japan relationship and in the trilateral relationship among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
N. Korea slams U.S. support of Israel in conflict against Hamas
-
N. Korea says embassy closures aimed at boosting diplomatic efficiency
-
N. Korea slams U.S. test launch of Minuteman III ICBM
-
Jungkook appears on 'Tonight Show,' eats pizza, teaches Fallon dance moves
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
N. Korea slams U.S. support of Israel in conflict against Hamas
-
N. Korea says embassy closures aimed at boosting diplomatic efficiency
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Foreign population hits record high at 2.26 million amid surge of international students
-
Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'shower of shells,' military clashes over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign
-
(2nd LD) Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike on Nov. 9-10