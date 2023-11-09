Lotte Shopping turns to black in Q3
All News 15:40 November 09, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 61.8 billion won (US$47.2 million), swinging from a loss of 95.1 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 142 billion won, down 5.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 6.8 percent to 3.73 trillion won.
(END)
