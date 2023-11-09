SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Hanon Systems 7,510 UP 90

SK 159,600 DN 300

ShinpoongPharm 13,120 DN 440

Handsome 19,830 UP 30

Asiana Airlines 10,490 UP 240

COWAY 51,100 UP 3,200

Hanchem 167,300 UP 1,800

DWS 30,850 DN 200

KEPCO 17,190 DN 450

SamsungSecu 37,850 UP 100

KG DONGBU STL 8,080 DN 30

SKTelecom 49,650 UP 1,250

HyundaiElev 47,650 UP 300

SAMSUNG SDS 143,700 UP 1,900

KOREA AEROSPACE 46,550 0

KUMHOTIRE 4,660 UP 10

LOTTE SHOPPING 79,600 UP 300

Hansae 24,000 UP 1,050

OCI Holdings 102,700 DN 800

Youngone Corp 55,600 UP 3,200

HANJINKAL 47,950 UP 1,050

LOTTE WELLFOOD 128,200 UP 2,700

CheilWorldwide 20,250 DN 150

HITEJINRO 21,400 UP 100

Kangwonland 15,550 UP 40

NAVER 198,200 UP 800

Kakao 45,600 UP 1,650

IBK 11,510 UP 80

DONGSUH 17,860 UP 120

SamsungEng 24,600 DN 250

SAMSUNG C&T 116,200 UP 4,500

PanOcean 4,600 UP 40

SAMSUNG CARD 32,650 UP 500

KT 32,950 UP 350

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16660 UP250

LG H&H 340,500 DN 6,500

LOTTE TOUR 11,430 DN 140

LG Uplus 10,350 DN 20

SAMSUNG LIFE 69,300 UP 900

KT&G 88,900 UP 900

(MORE)