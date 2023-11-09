KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hanon Systems 7,510 UP 90
SK 159,600 DN 300
ShinpoongPharm 13,120 DN 440
Handsome 19,830 UP 30
Asiana Airlines 10,490 UP 240
COWAY 51,100 UP 3,200
Hanchem 167,300 UP 1,800
DWS 30,850 DN 200
KEPCO 17,190 DN 450
SamsungSecu 37,850 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 8,080 DN 30
SKTelecom 49,650 UP 1,250
HyundaiElev 47,650 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDS 143,700 UP 1,900
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,550 0
KUMHOTIRE 4,660 UP 10
LOTTE SHOPPING 79,600 UP 300
Hansae 24,000 UP 1,050
OCI Holdings 102,700 DN 800
Youngone Corp 55,600 UP 3,200
HANJINKAL 47,950 UP 1,050
LOTTE WELLFOOD 128,200 UP 2,700
CheilWorldwide 20,250 DN 150
HITEJINRO 21,400 UP 100
Kangwonland 15,550 UP 40
NAVER 198,200 UP 800
Kakao 45,600 UP 1,650
IBK 11,510 UP 80
DONGSUH 17,860 UP 120
SamsungEng 24,600 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 116,200 UP 4,500
PanOcean 4,600 UP 40
SAMSUNG CARD 32,650 UP 500
KT 32,950 UP 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16660 UP250
LG H&H 340,500 DN 6,500
LOTTE TOUR 11,430 DN 140
LG Uplus 10,350 DN 20
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,300 UP 900
KT&G 88,900 UP 900
