KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Doosan Enerbility 14,110 DN 440
Doosanfc 18,980 DN 130
LG Display 13,340 DN 80
GS 42,150 UP 400
LIG Nex1 93,400 UP 2,900
Fila Holdings 39,250 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 173,400 UP 4,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,500 UP 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,765 UP 45
AMOREPACIFIC 145,000 UP 2,200
FOOSUNG 10,990 UP 170
SK Innovation 136,000 DN 3,000
CJ CheilJedang 303,500 UP 2,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 59,100 UP 2,200
SamyangFood 212,500 UP 8,000
POONGSAN 36,500 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 53,400 UP 1,300
CSWIND 48,450 UP 450
GKL 15,520 DN 30
KOLON IND 41,750 DN 4,250
HanmiPharm 295,000 DN 7,500
SD Biosensor 11,370 DN 280
Meritz Financial 53,200 UP 600
BNK Financial Group 7,000 UP 60
DGB Financial Group 8,130 UP 110
emart 79,800 DN 900
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY436 00 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 55,700 UP 600
JB Financial Group 10,870 UP 140
TKG Huchems 21,500 DN 50
PIAM 29,000 UP 1,400
CHONGKUNDANG 125,600 DN 3,900
DoubleUGames 47,350 UP 2,500
COSMAX 137,900 UP 700
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,650 UP 350
HL MANDO 34,150 DN 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 723,000 DN 11,000
Kogas 23,100 DN 250
HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,000 DN 1,100
SamsungF&MIns 248,500 UP 4,500
(MORE)
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
N. Korea slams U.S. support of Israel in conflict against Hamas
N. Korea says embassy closures aimed at boosting diplomatic efficiency
N. Korea slams U.S. test launch of Minuteman III ICBM
Jungkook appears on 'Tonight Show,' eats pizza, teaches Fallon dance moves
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
Foreign population hits record high at 2.26 million amid surge of international students
Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'shower of shells,' military clashes over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign
(2nd LD) Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike on Nov. 9-10