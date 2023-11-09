Doosan Enerbility 14,110 DN 440

Doosanfc 18,980 DN 130

LG Display 13,340 DN 80

GS 42,150 UP 400

LIG Nex1 93,400 UP 2,900

Fila Holdings 39,250 DN 200

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 173,400 UP 4,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 40,500 UP 50

HANWHA LIFE 2,765 UP 45

AMOREPACIFIC 145,000 UP 2,200

FOOSUNG 10,990 UP 170

SK Innovation 136,000 DN 3,000

CJ CheilJedang 303,500 UP 2,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 59,100 UP 2,200

SamyangFood 212,500 UP 8,000

POONGSAN 36,500 UP 100

KBFinancialGroup 53,400 UP 1,300

CSWIND 48,450 UP 450

GKL 15,520 DN 30

KOLON IND 41,750 DN 4,250

HanmiPharm 295,000 DN 7,500

SD Biosensor 11,370 DN 280

Meritz Financial 53,200 UP 600

BNK Financial Group 7,000 UP 60

DGB Financial Group 8,130 UP 110

emart 79,800 DN 900

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY436 00 DN100

KOLMAR KOREA 55,700 UP 600

JB Financial Group 10,870 UP 140

TKG Huchems 21,500 DN 50

PIAM 29,000 UP 1,400

CHONGKUNDANG 125,600 DN 3,900

DoubleUGames 47,350 UP 2,500

COSMAX 137,900 UP 700

HANATOUR SERVICE 49,650 UP 350

HL MANDO 34,150 DN 50

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 723,000 DN 11,000

Kogas 23,100 DN 250

HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,000 DN 1,100

SamsungF&MIns 248,500 UP 4,500

