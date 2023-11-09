KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
NCsoft 264,500 UP 3,000
KIWOOM 95,200 UP 1,600
Hanwha Ocean 24,100 DN 450
HD Hyundai Infracore 7,250 DN 30
DWEC 4,120 0
KEPCO KPS 34,850 DN 100
LGCHEM 467,500 DN 10,500
KEPCO E&C 55,300 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 34,800 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,850 UP 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,400 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 103,700 UP 900
Celltrion 158,000 UP 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 109,200 UP 1,400
HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,600 DN 500
KIH 57,100 UP 800
Doosan Bobcat 40,500 UP 650
Netmarble 46,900 DN 300
KRAFTON 190,800 0
HD HYUNDAI 59,200 UP 100
ORION 123,200 UP 1,300
ILJIN HYSOLUS 21,950 DN 350
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,290 UP 620
BGF Retail 147,000 UP 2,100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,900 UP 950
HyundaiEng&Const 35,350 UP 500
SKCHEM 61,900 UP 500
HDC-OP 13,420 UP 680
HYOSUNG TNC 369,000 DN 3,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 391,500 DN 500
HANILCMT 12,670 UP 180
SKBS 68,800 UP 400
WooriFinancialGroup 12,280 UP 30
KakaoBank 24,050 UP 1,050
SKBP 85,200 DN 2,400
KCC 244,500 UP 2,500
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES110 90 0 DN100
LS 78,100 DN 1,000
HYBE 212,000 DN 4,500
SK ie technology 67,300 DN 1,200
