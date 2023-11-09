KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Energy Solution 429,000 DN 8,500
YoulchonChem 34,900 UP 700
DL E&C 36,500 DN 300
kakaopay 42,550 UP 1,050
K Car 10,120 DN 130
F&F 94,100 DN 100
Hanssem 48,700 UP 450
SKSQUARE 47,850 UP 950
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp415 00 DN650
Hyundai M&F INS 29,250 UP 50
Kumyang 102,700 UP 1,300
Daesang 20,650 UP 650
SKNetworks 5,790 UP 30
ORION Holdings 16,080 UP 370
AmoreG 31,150 DN 650
HyundaiMtr 174,700 DN 100
DB HiTek 55,300 UP 700
CJ 92,300 UP 1,800
LX INT 28,000 UP 300
TaihanElecWire 11,990 UP 20
Daewoong 15,940 DN 220
TaekwangInd 619,000 UP 9,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,780 UP 40
KAL 21,650 UP 850
LG Corp. 82,700 UP 1,200
POSCO FUTURE M 291,500 DN 8,500
Boryung 9,620 DN 90
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,700 UP 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,300 UP 650
Shinsegae 172,300 DN 1,400
Nongshim 480,000 UP 8,500
SGBC 52,600 UP 600
Hyosung 62,900 UP 400
LOTTE 28,000 UP 500
GCH Corp 14,840 UP 10
LotteChilsung 160,400 UP 600
COSMOCHEM 36,700 UP 200
POSCO Holdings 460,500 UP 4,000
DB INSURANCE 82,800 UP 700
SLCORP 30,050 UP 250
-
