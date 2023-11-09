KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Yuhan 61,900 DN 1,700
SamsungElec 70,300 UP 400
NHIS 10,270 UP 140
GC Corp 102,600 DN 1,100
GS E&C 14,380 DN 160
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 439,500 DN 10,500
KPIC 160,000 UP 100
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,500 UP 80
SKC 86,300 DN 900
GS Retail 25,150 DN 250
Ottogi 389,000 UP 9,500
HtlShilla 66,900 DN 100
Hanmi Science 34,750 DN 450
SamsungElecMech 133,500 UP 700
HDKSOE 98,000 DN 600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 31,500 DN 250
MS IND 17,170 DN 10
LS ELECTRIC 66,900 DN 200
KorZinc 480,000 DN 7,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,160 DN 30
HyundaiMipoDock 74,300 DN 2,200
IS DONGSEO 28,250 UP 550
S-Oil 67,000 DN 400
LG Innotek 239,500 UP 8,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 157,700 UP 300
HMM 16,390 DN 10
HYUNDAI WIA 53,300 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 130,800 UP 1,300
Mobis 224,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 124,300 UP 2,500
S-1 55,100 DN 200
ZINUS 18,910 DN 890
CJ LOGISTICS 79,600 DN 900
DOOSAN 79,100 DN 1,300
DL 48,000 UP 1,100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,840 UP 70
KIA CORP. 77,500 UP 500
SK hynix 128,000 UP 400
Youngpoong 490,000 DN 3,000
Hanwha 24,050 UP 200
(END)
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
N. Korea slams U.S. support of Israel in conflict against Hamas
-
N. Korea says embassy closures aimed at boosting diplomatic efficiency
-
N. Korea slams U.S. test launch of Minuteman III ICBM
-
Jungkook appears on 'Tonight Show,' eats pizza, teaches Fallon dance moves
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
-
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Foreign population hits record high at 2.26 million amid surge of international students
-
Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'shower of shells,' military clashes over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign
-
(2nd LD) Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike on Nov. 9-10