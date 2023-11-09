Yuhan 61,900 DN 1,700

SamsungElec 70,300 UP 400

NHIS 10,270 UP 140

GC Corp 102,600 DN 1,100

GS E&C 14,380 DN 160

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 439,500 DN 10,500

KPIC 160,000 UP 100

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,500 UP 80

SKC 86,300 DN 900

GS Retail 25,150 DN 250

Ottogi 389,000 UP 9,500

HtlShilla 66,900 DN 100

Hanmi Science 34,750 DN 450

SamsungElecMech 133,500 UP 700

HDKSOE 98,000 DN 600

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 31,500 DN 250

MS IND 17,170 DN 10

LS ELECTRIC 66,900 DN 200

KorZinc 480,000 DN 7,500

SamsungHvyInd 7,160 DN 30

HyundaiMipoDock 74,300 DN 2,200

IS DONGSEO 28,250 UP 550

S-Oil 67,000 DN 400

LG Innotek 239,500 UP 8,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 157,700 UP 300

HMM 16,390 DN 10

HYUNDAI WIA 53,300 DN 400

KumhoPetrochem 130,800 UP 1,300

Mobis 224,000 UP 1,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 124,300 UP 2,500

S-1 55,100 DN 200

ZINUS 18,910 DN 890

CJ LOGISTICS 79,600 DN 900

DOOSAN 79,100 DN 1,300

DL 48,000 UP 1,100

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,840 UP 70

KIA CORP. 77,500 UP 500

SK hynix 128,000 UP 400

Youngpoong 490,000 DN 3,000

Hanwha 24,050 UP 200

(END)