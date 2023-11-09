KT&G Q3 net profit down 28 pct to 333.3 bln won

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 333.3 billion won (US$254.4 million), down 28 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 0.3 percent on-year to 406.7 billion won. Revenue increased 4 percent to 1.68 trillion won.

(END)