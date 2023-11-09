Ssangyong C&E Q3 net profit up 695.3 pct to 162.8 bln won

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Ssangyongc& E. Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 162.8 billion won (US$124.3 million), up 695.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 47.6 billion won, up 81.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 4.2 percent to 420.4 billion won.

(END)