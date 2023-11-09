Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ssangyong C&E Q3 net profit up 695.3 pct to 162.8 bln won

All News 16:03 November 09, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Ssangyongc& E. Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 162.8 billion won (US$124.3 million), up 695.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 47.6 billion won, up 81.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 4.2 percent to 420.4 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!