Hanon Systems turns to loss in Q3

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hanon Systems on Thursday reported its third-quarter net loss of 42.4 billion won (US$32.3 million), turning from a profit of 19.1 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 67.2 percent on-year to 20.3 billion won. Revenue increased 6 percent to 2.32 trillion won.

(END)