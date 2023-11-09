Han Kang wins prestigious French award for foreign literature
PARIS, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean author Han Kang won a prestigious French literary award Thursday with her novel "I Do Not Bid Farewell."
The 2021 book was named the winner of the Prix Medicis award for foreign literature.
The Prix Medicis, founded in 1958, is among the top literary awards honoring works of fiction in France. The foreign literature category was added in 1970 to recognize books published in translation.
Han had also been nominated for the Prix Medicis with "Greek Lessons" in 2017.
"I Do Not Bid Farewell" was published in 2021, five years after Han won the International Booker Prize with "The Vegetarian."
"I Do Not Bid Farewell" depicts the tragedy of a 1948 civilian massacre on South Korea's southern island of Jeju from the perspective of three women.
The then government distorted the April 3, 1948, uprising of Jeju islanders against U.S. military-led rule as a communist riot and massacred an estimated 14,000-30,000 civilians, or up to 10 percent of the island's population at the time.
The French edition of the novel was published in August under the title "Impossibles adieux."
(END)
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
N. Korea slams U.S. support of Israel in conflict against Hamas
-
N. Korea says embassy closures aimed at boosting diplomatic efficiency
-
N. Korea slams U.S. test launch of Minuteman III ICBM
-
Jungkook appears on 'Tonight Show,' eats pizza, teaches Fallon dance moves
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
N. Korea slams U.S. support of Israel in conflict against Hamas
-
N. Korea says embassy closures aimed at boosting diplomatic efficiency
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Foreign population hits record high at 2.26 million amid surge of international students
-
(2nd LD) Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike on Nov. 9-10
-
Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike starting Thursday
-
Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. to hold talks amid tightening N.K.-Russia military ties