SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 10.



Korean-language dailies

-- Opposition unilaterally passes pro-labor bill; ruling party blocks impeachment of broadcasting watchdog chief (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Opposition party passes contentious pro-labor, broadcasting bills (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korean politics stuck in repetition of abuse of legislation, exercise of veto power (Donga Ilbo)

-- Their own politics, 'colossal opposition' driving unilateral passage of bills (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Opposition unilaterally passes pro-labor, broadcasting bills (Segye Times)

-- Democratic Party proposes impeachment motion against prosecutor probing party chief over corruption charges (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Main opposition unilaterally passes labor, broadcasting bills (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Labor, broadcasting bills passed at National Assembly; ruling party saves broadcasting watchdog chief (Hankyoreh)

-- Opposition party pushes for passage of bills; ruling party catches DP off guard with withdrawal of filibuster plan (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Competitive edge of 'Seoul megacity' higher than Tokyo's: Harvard professor (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Ruling party withdraws filibuster plan; opposition passes 'strike promotional bill' (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Subway cars packed, nerves frayed as union goes on strike (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Opposition party passes contentious labor, broadcasting bills (Korea Herald)

-- S. Korean, US foreign ministers urge China to help tame NK-Russia military ties (Korea Times)

(END)