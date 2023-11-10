Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:00 November 10, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 10.

Korean-language dailies
-- Opposition unilaterally passes pro-labor bill; ruling party blocks impeachment of broadcasting watchdog chief (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Opposition party passes contentious pro-labor, broadcasting bills (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korean politics stuck in repetition of abuse of legislation, exercise of veto power (Donga Ilbo)
-- Their own politics, 'colossal opposition' driving unilateral passage of bills (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Opposition unilaterally passes pro-labor, broadcasting bills (Segye Times)
-- Democratic Party proposes impeachment motion against prosecutor probing party chief over corruption charges (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Main opposition unilaterally passes labor, broadcasting bills (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Labor, broadcasting bills passed at National Assembly; ruling party saves broadcasting watchdog chief (Hankyoreh)
-- Opposition party pushes for passage of bills; ruling party catches DP off guard with withdrawal of filibuster plan (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Competitive edge of 'Seoul megacity' higher than Tokyo's: Harvard professor (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Ruling party withdraws filibuster plan; opposition passes 'strike promotional bill' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Subway cars packed, nerves frayed as union goes on strike (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Opposition party passes contentious labor, broadcasting bills (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korean, US foreign ministers urge China to help tame NK-Russia military ties (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!