Vaccination of cattle for lumpy skin disease to be completed by Friday

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The agriculture ministry said Friday it has nearly completed nationwide cattle vaccination against lumpy skin (LSD) disease, less than a month after the country reported its first-ever infection.

The ministry has so far inoculated 99.9 percent of 4.05 million cattle in the country to protect them against LSD after launching the intensive vaccination campaign following its first-ever case of LSD reported on Oct. 20.

South Korea plans to complete the vaccination on Friday.

Authorities, meanwhile, plan to remain vigilant for the time being as it will take three weeks for them to develop antibodies.

The country has confirmed 87 cases nationwide, including two from the previous day, and authorities are conducting an in-depth analysis of three suspected cases, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.



A farmer vaccinates cattle at a farm in Ulsan, 299 kilometers south of Seoul, on Nov. 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

