Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 November 10, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/01 Sunny 0
Incheon 05/01 Sunny 0
Suwon 07/02 Sunny 0
Cheongju 09/04 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 10/03 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 10/01 Sunny 0
Gangneung 15/10 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 10/05 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 11/07 Cloudy 0
Jeju 14/12 Rain 10
Daegu 13/09 Rain 0
Busan 16/13 Rain 10
(END)
