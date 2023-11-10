Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 November 10, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/01 Sunny 0

Incheon 05/01 Sunny 0

Suwon 07/02 Sunny 0

Cheongju 09/04 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 10/03 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 10/01 Sunny 0

Gangneung 15/10 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 10/05 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 11/07 Cloudy 0

Jeju 14/12 Rain 10

Daegu 13/09 Rain 0

Busan 16/13 Rain 10

