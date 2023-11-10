S. Korea hosts ASEAN-Plus cybersecurity training

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea held a multinational cybersecurity exercise with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other nations to improve their coordinated responses against cyberthreats, the defense ministry said Friday.

A total of 17 members of the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) joined the Cyber Training and Exercise (CYTREX) held in Seoul on Wednesday and Thursday, their first in-person gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the ministry.

Launched in 2010, the ADMM-Plus is a platform for ASEAN and its eight dialogue partners -- South Korea, the United States, China, Japan, Russia, India, Australia and New Zealand -- to strengthen security and defense cooperation.

During the two-day exercise, participants investigated cyberattacks and analyzed malicious codes in a simulated environment, marking their first cyber training based on cross-border networks, it said.

