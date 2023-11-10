Korea Zinc Q3 net profit up 10.6 pct to 77.8 bln won

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Korea Zinc Inc. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 77.8 billion won (US$59 million), up 10.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 6.5 percent on-year to 160.4 billion won. Sales decreased 16.4 percent to 2.29 trillion won.

The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 131.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

