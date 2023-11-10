Korea Zinc Q3 net profit up 10.6 pct to 77.8 bln won
All News 09:08 November 10, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Korea Zinc Inc. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 77.8 billion won (US$59 million), up 10.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 6.5 percent on-year to 160.4 billion won. Sales decreased 16.4 percent to 2.29 trillion won.
The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 131.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
N. Korea slams U.S. support of Israel in conflict against Hamas
-
N. Korea says embassy closures aimed at boosting diplomatic efficiency
-
Jungkook appears on 'Tonight Show,' eats pizza, teaches Fallon dance moves
Most Saved
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
N. Korea slams U.S. support of Israel in conflict against Hamas
-
N. Korea says embassy closures aimed at boosting diplomatic efficiency
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Foreign population hits record high at 2.26 million amid surge of international students
-
(2nd LD) Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike on Nov. 9-10
-
(4th LD) Blinken says Russia providing technology, support for N.K. military programs
-
Seoul warns N. Korea over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign criticism