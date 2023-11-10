N. Korea calls U.S. 'war merchant' over support for Israel in war with Hamas

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Friday denounced Washington's military support for Israel in its ongoing war with the Hamas militant group, calling the United States a "war merchant" that is aggravating the Middle East situation with weapons supply.

North Korea has consistently sided with Hamas over the ongoing conflict and accused Washington of being a "ringleader" in the Middle East situation, while dismissing persistent allegations that North Korea-made weapons have been used by Hamas.

"The U.S. has systemically handed over massive murder equipments to Israel, forcing them into invasion and slaughter," the North's main newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, said.

Claiming that the U.S. has sold weapons to other countries while promoting democratic values on the surface, the newspaper said it is "shameless" to see such a "war merchant" that has threatened peace and safety intervening in other countries' affairs.

Citing an article on a recent United Nations vote on ending the U.S.-led economic embargo on Cuba, the North said Washington is resorting to "hostile acts" using economic means in countries it cannot conquer with military means.

"The persistent embargo scheme of Cuba by the U.S. is clearly a manifestation of its hegemonic ambition based on power," the newspaper said, adding such a move could bring about the "fatal consequence" of isolating Washington.

The criticism came as Pyongyang has faced worsening economic difficulties due to years of COVID-19 lockdown and international sanctions on its nuclear and missile programs.



This composite image, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows Rodong Sinmun, North Korea's main newspaper. (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr

(END)