Ex-fiance of Olympic fencing medalist referred to prosecutors on fraud charges

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Police referred the former fiance of Olympic fencing medalist Nam Hyun-hee to the prosecution Friday for investigation and potential indictment on charges of fraud.

The Seoul Songpa Police Station escorted Jeon Cheong-jo to the prosecution on charges of swindling a total of some 2.8 billion won (US$2.1 million) from 23 people she had met during her private lectures, using the pretense of investment.

Nam, the silver medalist in women's foil at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, broke up with Jeon, who is 15 years younger than her, days after revelations that Jeon was legally a woman and had been convicted multiple times of fraud.

Jeon reportedly admitted to all the charges during police interrogations.

"I am sorry to the victims," Jeon said as she was escorted out of the police station.

Jeon declined to answer reporters' questions, asking if she had colluded with the Olympic medalist and whether Nam had suggested she donate to a fencing federation.



Jeon Cheong-jo, the former fiance of Olympic fencing medalist Nam Hyun-hee, leaves the Seoul Songpa Police Station to be referred to the prosecution on Nov. 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

Nam is undergoing police investigations over her alleged collusion in her former fiance's fraud, after a parent of one of the trainees attending Nam's fencing academy filed a complaint against her.

The police banned Nam from leaving the country Tuesday and conducted two rounds of questioning this week over her alleged collusion in the crime.

Jeon claimed the Olympic medalist had known about the fraud since March and that she had been an accomplice in the act, but Nam has denied the claim, arguing she was a victim.

The police plan to continue their investigation into the suspicion that Nam took part in the fraud.

They will also look into additional complaints filed against Jeon, including one filed by Nam, accusing her former fiance of fraud, attempted fraud and defamation, and one filed by a man accusing Jeon of duping him into marriage.



Olympic fencing medalist Nam Hyun-hee appears at the Seoul Songpa Police Station on Nov. 8, 2023, in order to undergo questioning regarding her suspected involvement in alleged fraud by her former fiance, Jeon Cheong-jo. (Yonhap)

sookim@yna.co.kr

