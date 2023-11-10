Kolmar Korea Q3 net profit up 203.9 pct to 19.8 bln won
All News 09:51 November 10, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Kolmar Korea Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 19.8 billion won (US$15 million), up 203.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 71.5 percent on-year to 31 billion won. Sales increased 9.1 percent to 516.4 billion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 12.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
N. Korea slams U.S. support of Israel in conflict against Hamas
-
Jungkook appears on 'Tonight Show,' eats pizza, teaches Fallon dance moves
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
Most Saved
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
N. Korea slams U.S. support of Israel in conflict against Hamas
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Foreign population hits record high at 2.26 million amid surge of international students
-
(4th LD) Blinken says Russia providing technology, support for N.K. military programs
-
(2nd LD) Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike on Nov. 9-10
-
Seoul warns N. Korea over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign criticism