Manufacturers' domestic supply dips in Q3 on record fall in imports

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean manufacturers' domestic supply fell by the most in about three years in the third quarter of 2023 on the record fall in the supply of imported goods, data showed Friday.

The manufacturing domestic supply index declined 4.1 percent on-year to 101.6 during the July-September period, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

The index, which measures both locally produced goods and imports, serves as a major indicator of a country's domestic demand.

The reading marks the sharpest on-year decrease since the second quarter of 2020, when the figure dropped 5.5 percent amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The index has logged an on-year fall for four quarters in a row.



The drop in the second quarter came as the supply of imported goods sank 9.2 percent on-year, the largest-ever drop, led by the falling supply of vehicles, cellphones, other electronics and mechanics equipment.

The domestic supply of locally made goods went down 1.6 percent from a year earlier due to the fall in chipmaking and display manufacturing equipment, as well as food and other consumer goods.

By sector, the domestic supply of electronic and telecommunication products slid 13.6 percent on-year and mechanics equipment declined 11.8 percent.

The index for consumer goods lost 3.5 percent, and that for capital goods fell 6.8 percent. The supply of intermediate goods decreased 3.2 percent on-year over sluggish exports, the data showed.

In 2016, the statistics agency came up with the index to measure the total domestic supply of locally produced goods and imported products, with the base number for 2010 set at 100.

