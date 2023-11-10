DP to push for windfall tax for banks, refiners
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) will push to introduce a windfall tax for banks and refiners reaping record profits due to hikes in oil prices and interest rates, party leader Lee Jae-myung said Friday.
A windfall tax is a one-time surtax imposed on companies deemed to have made unreasonably high profits.
Lee, chairman of the DP, made the suggestion at a party meeting, noting countries like the United States and Italy already levy such one-off taxes on energy firms.
"We need to improve the livelihood of people suffering from high interest rates with windfall tax revenues, or contributions from banks," he said.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
N. Korea slams U.S. support of Israel in conflict against Hamas
-
Jungkook appears on 'Tonight Show,' eats pizza, teaches Fallon dance moves
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Art collective 'MSCHF' to Seoul: Nothing is Sacred!!!
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
N. Korea slams U.S. support of Israel in conflict against Hamas
-
YG Entertainment founder gets suspended jail term for wielding coercion in attempt to conceal drug scandal
-
Foreign population hits record high at 2.26 million amid surge of international students
-
(4th LD) Blinken says Russia providing technology, support for N.K. military programs
-
(2nd LD) Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on strike on Nov. 9-10
-
Seoul warns N. Korea over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign criticism