Jungkook records biggest 1st-week sales for K-pop soloist with 'Golden'
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Jungkook of global K-pop sensation BTS has hit another "golden" milestone in the music market with his first solo album, "Golden."
According to Hanteo Chart, a leading local tracker of albums sales, "Golden" has sold 2.438 million copies as of midnight Friday, becoming the most-sold album by a K-pop soloist in the first week of its release.
Released last Friday, the record sold 1 million copies in about three hours and passed the 2 million mark in five hours. It then set a record for the biggest first-day sales for a K-pop soloist.
The album's huge popularity can also be felt in Japan, where it soared to the top of Oricon's weekly combined album ranking on Friday. The chart combines physical and digital album sales to rank the most popular albums in Japan.
"Golden" also topped Oricon's latest weekly charts for albums and digital albums.
