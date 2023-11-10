The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 November 10, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.67 3.66
2-M 3.81 3.80
3-M 3.98 3.98
6-M 4.10 4.10
12-M 4.13 4.13
(END)
