Unification secretary highly considered for new presidential spokesperson: sources

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The presidential secretary for unification affairs is being considered as a strong candidate for the new presidential spokesperson, sources said Friday.

Kim Soo-kyung, a former newspaper journalist, is most likely to succeed Lee Do-woon as spokesperson for President Yoon Suk Yeol, the sources said.

Lee is expected to take over as senior secretary for press affairs, as Kim Eun-hye is preparing to resign from the post next month to run in next year's parliamentary elections.

Kim Soo-kyung worked as a reporter for the Dong-A Ilbo newspaper from 2000 to 2004 before earning her doctorate in sociology at Stanford University.

Since then, she has held positions as a research professor at Korea University and as a consultant for state-run research centers, including the Korea Institute for National Unification.

She is noted for her unusual combination of media experience and extensive knowledge in the field of national security, making her an advantageous candidate for the position, according to the sources.



Kim Soo-kyung, a unification secretary at the presidential office (Yonhap)

